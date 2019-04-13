Schiffel sworn in as county prosecutor

After being chosen as the new Delaware County prosecutor on Thursday by the Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee, Melissa Schiffel was sworn in to her new position on Friday.

Schiffel replaces Carol O’Brien, who departed the office in February to take a position at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Christopher Betts, the civil division prosecutor who had been serving as acting-county prosecutor since O’Brien’s departure.

O’Brien swore Schiffel in Friday afternoon in Judge James P. Schuck’s courtroom. O’Brien said she was “honored” to hand the job to Schiffel, adding that years ago, she knew Schiffel would be the next county prosecutor.

“She will do a phenomenal job,” O’Brien said. “I’m thrilled to be able to pass the office on to you. I know it’s in good hands. I know, importantly, that you will take care of my people.”

Schiffel was sworn in with the help of her husband, Nate, and their daughter, Perri.

“I want you to know I am so excited to stand up for this community as the Delaware County prosecutor,” Schiffel said. “I’m ready to hit the ground running. I will be a dedicated and faithful servant to our community, but I will also be a leader to our staff who is already in place. I promise you the best is yet to come.”

Schiffel thanked her family, and she added Perri is the reason she wanted to be a prosecutor.

“I want to fight for our children and make this community the safest and best for them,” Schiffel said.

After Schiffel was sworn in, Betts gave her the county prosecutor badge. The new county prosecutor then took a moment to swear in the all the assistant prosecutors at the prosecutor’s office.

Schiffel will serve out the rest of O’Brien’s unexpired term, through November 2020, and have to campaign for the seat after that.

“I’m excited to serve as your Delaware County prosecutor,” Schiffel said in a release Friday. “This is where I want to be for a very long time, and I cannot wait to dig in and serve my community in this capacity.”

Before coming to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Schiffel served as a prosecutor in the city of Delaware, a prosecutor in Fairfield County, and as an assistant attorney general for the state.

The prosecutor’s office reports Schiffel grew up in Central Ohio and graduated from Dublin Coffman High School. She went on to attend Ohio University and Ohio Northern University, College of Law. The office reports Schiffel has prosecuted hundreds of felony cases and has experience in management and leading public offices. She has been prosecuting cases for more than 10 years.

Melissa Schiffel is sworn in as Delaware County prosecutor by Carol O’Brien, who previously held the office before resigning in February to take a position at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. After being sworn in, Schiffel thanked her family, including her husband, Nate (left), and their daughter, Perri (bottom left). https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_DSC_0363.jpg Melissa Schiffel is sworn in as Delaware County prosecutor by Carol O’Brien, who previously held the office before resigning in February to take a position at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. After being sworn in, Schiffel thanked her family, including her husband, Nate (left), and their daughter, Perri (bottom left). Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

