Berlin Meadows subdivision plans up in air

Plans for the Berlin Meadows subdivision were tabled at a brief Berlin Township Zoning Commission meeting on April 9.

Applicants were seeking to rezone about 205 acres of land that is zoned Farm Residential District between Peachblow (to the south) and Shanahan (to the north) roads in Lewis Center, west of Evans Farm. About 184 acres would become Residential/Planned Residential; and about 21 acres would become Planned Commercial and Office District.

“We need to request that we come back,” said Columbus-based architect Todd Faris, representing Westerville-based owners Peachblow Land II LLC, Kenny Asset Management LLC, and Triangle Properties Inc. “We’ve been dealing with the county engineer on various issues — roundabouts to the north and roadway alignment to the east, as well with the Evans (Farm) property. Until we get that straightened out, the plan is kind of up in the air. There’s really not a lot of reason to spend any time on it tonight until we get those issues resolved, and we can resubmit and have a productive meeting.”

The preliminary development plan is scheduled to go before zoning officials again at 7 p.m. June 25.

According to a development summary issued in January, Berlin Meadows “includes single-family (residences) and open space, school, park area and community clubhouse.”

If approved, there would be 384 units constructed in seven phases, each takes 12-18 months long to complete, starting in 2020.

Berlin is a booming area, with dirt being moved across and adjacent to the township hall on Cheshire Road.

In Berlin’s spring 2019 newsletter, Zoning Inspector David Loveless wrote, “With the building of Berlin High School in our township, Berlin Township continues to grow. Our zoning commission will be very active this year to ensure each development benefits the overall community. All development applications are posted on our website. Berlin prides itself in fair development planning that is best for Berlin. All residents are encouraged to attend these meetings and share their ideas.”

Also happening in Berlin township: The intersection of Cheshire and Piatt roads will close in June to construct a single-lane roundabout. The work is scheduled to be completed by August and open for the 2019-2020 school year.

