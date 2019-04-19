In the Old Testament, there are many prophecies about the death of the Messiah. They give a clear picture of what would happen to the Savior of the world as he died for the sins of man. These prophecies are written hundreds of years before they occurred. Roman crucifixion was not even practiced at the time these prophecies were written, but many of results of crucifixion are described.

Psalm 22 and Isaiah 53 contain significant predictions that are fulfilled by the life of Jesus Christ. Here is a list of predictions from King David, Daniel, Isaiah, Micah and Zechariah:

• Amazing Prophecy of the Last Hours in the Life of Jesus Christ

• Betrayed by friends

• Betrayed for 30 shekels of silver

• Followers scatter when he is struck

• Accused by false witnesses

• Does not lie

• Followers go astray

• Goes to death without being violent

• Called the Son of Man

• Rejected by Israel

• Unjustly convicted

• Forsaken by friends

• Struck on cheek with a rod

• Mocked and ridiculed

• Spit on

• Humiliated

• Scourged

• Beaten so no one wanted to look at him

• Submits to beating

• Goes to death like a lamb

• Hand pierced

• Feet pierced

• Despised by people

• Dies with hope of rescue

• Asked to save himself

• To be thirsty

• Given vinegar to drink

• Counted a s a sinner

• To intercede for sinners

• Bones out of joint

• Bones not broken

• Heart like wax

• Poured out like water

• Garments divided

• People gamble for clothing

• Pierced

• Crushed

• Commits his spirit to God

• Rich man involved in his burial

• Assigned to grave with wicked men

• Carries sorrow and grief of human race

• God puts sin of human race on Messiah

• Dies for sins of others

• Willing to die as a sacrifice for others

• God will raise from the dead

The probability of these Messianic prophecies being fulfilled by anyone person is astronomical.

But they were fulfilled in Jesus Christ.

Professor of Science Peter Stoner has calculated the probability of one man fulfilling the major prophecies made about the Messiah. He submitted his calculations for review to a Committee of the American Scientific Affiliation. They verified his calculations were accurate. The odds of 48 prophecies of Messiah being fulfilled in one person is 1 in 10157. That is a big number, more than the estimated number of electrons in the universe.

Jesus Christ is unique in history. He believed he was God. Messianic prophecy is fulfilled in Jesus Christ alone — proving that he is God. Jesus made prophetic statements himself that have been fulfilled, proving that he is not just a man. Jesus is the only religious leader to have risen from the dead. There is no other credible explanation for the empty tomb.

I encourage you to celebrate Easter this Sunday and learn more about Jesus, how much he loves you and wants you to be in his family.

Your Pastor Speaks

Dr. Bob Swanger, pastor of the River Church in a Barn, has been married for 34 years has 13 children — six natural, three adopted (Russia, Colombia and Marion) and four foster — and six grandchildren (soon to be eight). He is a Stage-4 Melanoma cancer survivor.

