Sunbury officer remembered

A fallen officer with the Sunbury Police Department was remembered at Wednesday’s Village Council meeting.

Todd Ekleberry, who had served on the department since 2013, died April 6 at Riverside Methodist Hospital due to blood clots in his lungs. He was a day away from turning 50.

Born in Marion, Ekleberry had a 30-year career in law enforcement, including service at police departments in Ashley, Delaware and Shawnee Hills. For the last three years, Ekleberry was also a Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy firearms instructor for OhioHealth Protective Services.

There was a funeral processional for Ekleberry through Sunbury on April 11 to the Heritage Christian Church on Maxtown Road in Westerville, where services took place the next day.

At the April 17 council meeting, Sunbury Police Chief Robert Howard thanked the Genoa Township Police Department for stepping in to cover a 24-hour shift so Sunbury officers could pay their respects to Ekleberry; the BST&G Fire District for their assistance with the processional; and Firehouse Tavern for providing food.

Howard also offered a police presentation for council in June because “we want to show you why we do what we do;” described a Drug Enforcement Agency bust of a steroid-making operation out of a Sunbury home; and indictments against an alleged rapist.

Councilman Joe St. John said there would be a Parks Commission open house at the Town Square on June 6. The Parks Commission is updating its Master Plan and now has a matrix of its parks resources.

Engineer David Parkinson, of CT Consultants, said bids were opened for the 2018 and 2019 street improvements. The improvements include pavement repair, crack sealing and micro-surfacing.

Village Administrator Allen Rothermel said Sunbury would receive its Tree City USA award at Capital University in Bexley on April 18. Sunbury has been a Tree City USA for 11 years.

In legislation, council approved purchase orders for legal services and adoption of the 2019 Delaware County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Ekleberry https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_Ekleberry-Todd-Cropped-for-Web.jpg Ekleberry

