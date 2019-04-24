New support group coming to Polaris area

In May, SourcePoint launches a sixth support group for family caregivers, conveniently located at its south office at Polaris, between Powell and Westerville. The new support group is available the fourth Wednesday of each month beginning May 22 at 1070 Polaris Parkway, Suite 200, Columbus, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. SourcePoint’s caregiver support groups are open to both Delaware County caregivers, as well as caregivers whose loved ones reside within the county.

This support group joins five others offered throughout the county. Local family caregivers are welcome to join a group to share experiences, meet other caregivers, discover new resources, and ask questions. Groups are available at various times of day in order to provide convenient options for busy, working caregivers. In addition to the Polaris evening group, options include:

• Delaware morning group: The second Tuesday of each month, from 9 to 10 a.m., at SourcePoint’s headquarters, 800 Cheshire Road.

• Delaware evening group: Second Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m., at SourcePoint’s headquarters.

• Delaware morning group, with free on-site respite care for loved ones: Fourth Tuesday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Willow Brook Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way S.

• Powell mid-day group: Fourth Thursday, 11 a.m. to noon, at Powell Assisted Living and Memory Care, 3872 Attucks Drive.

• Sunbury evening group: Third Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive.

Registration is required for all support groups. Register online at MySourcePoint.org/caregiver or call 740-363-6677.

In addition to support groups, SourcePoint provides free classes and workshops, one-on-one consultations, and a private online forum for local caregivers. A popular, introductory class is Caregiver Concepts, a one-hour crash course on caring for a loved one. The class features information for new, current, and future caregivers, and covers safety, falls, getting organized, basic legal information, local resources, and self-care.

Caregiver Concepts is available Tuesday, May 21, from 6 to 7 p.m., at SourcePoint’s South Office. Those interested in attending can register for free at MySourcePoint.org/caregiver.

For more on SourcePoint’s caregiver programs, visit the website or call Caregiver Program Coordinator Jessica Adams at 740-203-2399. SourcePoint’s caregiver programs are funded in part by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

