Ohio Farm Bureau names vice president

COLUMBUS — Michael Bailey, of Marysville, has been named vice president, strategic partnerships for the Ohio Farm Bureau. In this newly created position, he will develop and manage key relationships and partnerships within the farm and food sector and with businesses, educators, public officials and others. He also will be responsible for the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation; OFBF Development Corporation; member benefits and services; Young Agricultural Professionals, youth and leadership development programs, and farm bureau events.

Bailey has extensive experience in building productive relationships, creating partnerships, and attaining shared goals and applied those skills in numerous senior administrative positions within state government. At the Ohio Department of Agriculture, he served as deputy director, executive director of the Livestock Care Standards Board, senior program manager for the marketing division, and executive director for the Office of Farmland Preservation. At the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, he was chief of the Division of Soil and Water Resources and most recently chief of the Division of Parks and Watercraft.

Bailey is also a major in the United States Army Reserve and is concluding a period of active duty service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A combat veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom while serving in Afghanistan, he is currently a military intelligence officer with over 17 years of service.

He grew up working on his family’s dairy and grain farm in Union County, which he now owns and farms with his father. Bailey is also a member of the Union County Farm Bureau. He and his wife, Jess, are raising their four children on their third-generation farm, and they worship at Marysville Grace Church.

A graduate of The Ohio State University, Bailey received his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and applied economics and a master’s degree in agricultural, environmental and developmental economics.

His addition to the OFBF senior leadership team is part of Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s actions to realign staff teams and departments around key strategic plan areas of advocacy, membership, communication, financial strength, strategic partnerships and organizational excellence. The process began shortly after Sharp was named OFBF executive vice president in 2016.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities.

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

