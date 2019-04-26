BV students collecting pop tabs

The Buckeye Valley Science Club is using its desire to make BV more green to also benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities Foundation.

The club is interested in furthering sustainability and recycling efforts at the high school and decided that the pop top tab drive is a great way to recycle and also support the Ronald McDonald House Foundation.

“In addition, the Ronald McDonald House is also a great way for the Science Club to support the medical community, which is an interest for many of our members,” said science teacher and BVHS Science Club Advisor Amy Pochodylo. “By donating to the Ronald McDonald House, we are supporting their mission to support families of children going through medical treatment and medical trials at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.”

The club’s original goal was to collect 100,00 tabs, but the club has already exceeded that goal. It has now set the goal at 150,000 tabs.

Any community members interested in donating tabs can drop them off at the BVHS main office and science club members will add them to their already collected tabs.

The science club will be collecting tabs into the first few weeks of May and will present them to the Ronald McDonald House at the end of the year.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_BVBaron-copy-2.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

