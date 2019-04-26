Delaware County paving the way

Three multi-use trail projects in Delaware County have been selected by the Delaware County Trails Committee to receive funding from its assistance program.

The trail projects are located in Shawnee Hills, Berkshire Township, and jointly in the city of Delaware and Liberty Township. The Delaware County Board of Commissioners awarded these projects a total of $78,997.50.

An application for funding from the Central Ohio Mountain Biking Organization was not accepted because its request did not include construction of an actual trail.

“Delaware County is really leading the charge in terms of providing local jurisdictions with matches for large grant programs, such as trail grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources,” said Delaware County Economic Development Coordinator Jenna Goehring. In addition to identifying needed trails, Goehring added, the Delaware County Trails Assistance Program has encouraged partnerships between jurisdictions within the County.

The Delaware County Trails Committee, created in August 2016 by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, includes county residents and representatives from the Delaware County Economic Development department, Delaware County Regional Planning Commission, Delaware County Engineer’s Office, Delaware General Health District, Delaware County Preservation Parks and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

The projects funded this year are:

• Shawnee Hills: Glick Road Multi-Use Asphalt Trail

This trail will connect existing paths extending eastward from the Dublin Road and Glick Road intersections with a path extending westward from the O’Shaughnessy Reservoir Bridge. This will allow for direct access and connection of existing trails in Shawnee Hills, Columbus, Dublin and Liberty Township. This project will also allow pedestrian and bike access to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium on the east side of the Scioto River. Amount requested and received: $34,000.

• Delaware and Liberty Township: Cheshire Road Multi-Use Trail

This project will fill a gap along the Cheshire Road Multi-Use Trail, completing a two-mile trail that runs along U.S. Route 23 at its west end to the railroad tracks at Gregory Road. Amount requested and received: $24,997.50.

• Berkshire Township: Rome Corners Road Multi-Use Trail

This trail will enhance a portion of the path along the Rome Corners Road frontage of the Berkshire Township Park. Future phases of the trail will provide direct connection to the Cheshire-to-Galena Bike Route and connect to other parks and neighborhoods along the Rome Corners corridor. Amount requested and received: $20,000.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_Delaware-County-2.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.