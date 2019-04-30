Mini golf, walk highlight May First Friday celebration

As spring enters full bloom, Main Street Delaware has put together a pair of outdoor events as part of its First Friday celebration. This Friday, May 3, visitors to downtown Delaware are invited to participate in an 18-hole miniature golf course, as well as the 11th annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event.

The full miniature golf course will take patrons around the downtown district as they use foam balls to post their best score. Tickets to play the course are $5 and can be purchased at the Main Street Delaware tent at the corner of Sandusky and Winter streets. Players will also receive their wristbands and scorecards. Upon completion of the round, players can return their scorecards to the Main Street Delaware tent to be entered into a prize drawing.

As participants putt their way around downtown Delaware, the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at South Sandusky and William streets. Community members — men, especially — are encouraged to “don pumps, platforms, sandals, or stilettos,” the press release states, to literally walk a mile in a woman’s shoes.

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” events began in 2oo1 and have grown to be held all around the country. The walk is open to anyone, and registration for the event will begin at 6 p.m.

The Delaware County Coalition of Victim Services will coordinate the event, and the focus of the walk is to utilize a light-hearted event to open up a discussion about sexualized violence toward women, while also identifying local agencies in place to help victims. Among the participants in the walk will be local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and football players.

To learn more about the walk’s history and mission, visit www.walkamileinhershoes.org.

DATA Bus will provide free shuttles every 15 minutes from the Hayes Delaware County Services Building parking lot, located at 145 N. Union St., and will drop off at Sandusky and William streets. The complimentary shuttles, sponsored by Honda Marysville and Honda Marysville Motorsports, will begin running at 6 p.m., and the last shuttle will leave at 9 p.m.

For those who wish to bike to the event, student-volunteers from the Delaware Hayes High School Honor Society will be operating a free bike corral near South Sandusky and Spring streets.

May’s First Friday is sponsored by COhatch Delaware, Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware, Terra Nova Community Church, and Topgolf. To learn more about upcoming events and other activities, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_Main-Street-Delaware-2.jpg

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.