DACC, OhioHealth forge partnershi

What did you want to be when you grew up? For some, it was a slam dunk, but for others it can be a journey that doesn’t take full shape for quite a while, well into the teenage years. At the Delaware Area Career Center, they see students who fit into both categories. But many are finding their way to a career in health care through the Health Technology program.

“As employers are looking for a pipeline of talent, career centers are a logical fit,” said DACC Career Readiness Coordinator Lisa-Marie Reinhart. “Likewise, we want our students to have connections with local employers before graduating from high school.”

But how do these health employers get connected with potential employees who are currently enrolled in programs like DACC? Turns out, the groundwork has been laid for quite some time with a healthy and consistent partnership.

“Through our high school programs, our staff work to develop relationships with local business and industry,” Reinhart said. “Over the years, Kim Castrodale, DACC Health Technology instructor, has formed a partnership with OhioHealth on a number of projects, including Phlebotomy training; however, we wanted to take that to the next level.”

That next step was a first-hand look by students at the inner workings of OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital. Earlier this month, students came to the hospital to hear from the professionals about their health care journey and what it takes to be in that field.

“We are really excited when we have opportunities like this to invite partners like the DACC to come and see what we do as a hospital, and as an organization,” said Marlena Thomas, manager of Business Operations at Grady Memorial Hospital.

On this day, DACC Health Technology, level 1 students visited areas such as physical and occupational therapy, imaging, laboratory services, and surgery.

“What a phenomenal experience,” Reinhart said. “The conversations and interactions with the staff members were very informative and eye opening for our students. Students learned about job roles, career paths, technology used in each department, and even heard practical advice from staff.”

It can truly be a win-win for both organizations. Not only are the students forging their own path that might include positions in a hospital type settings, but connecting with these students early on can be just the type of recruitment connection that brings in the next wave of employees at Grady.

“We know that some of the students who are on these tours could be associates of the future. We’re proud of what we do here at Grady Memorial Hospital, and are always excited about sharing that vision with others.” Thomas said.

“DACC is very fortunate to have a business partner such as OhioHealth in our community. Schools cannot work in isolation in order to prepare young people for college and career readiness. We rely on partnerships with local employers. Employers help transform what we teach into real world,” Reinhart said.

DACC students listen to an OhioHealth employee during a recent visit to Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/04/web1_DACC1.jpg DACC students listen to an OhioHealth employee during a recent visit to Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900.

