BW student places third in equine event

COLUMBUS — Four members of the Big Walnut – DACC FFA Chapter competed March 23 in the Equine Management Career Development Event (CDE) at the Ohio State Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Columbus. The team placed 12th in the state in the preliminary event.

In the Equine Management CDE, students identify tack and equipment used in the horse industry, evaluate horses for confirmation and structural correctness, assess horses through performance classes, and complete a general knowledge examination. Maura Flanagan led the team, placing seventh in the state preliminary event out of more than 400 students. Lauren Thiergartner, Alexa DeGenova, and Catelyn Vanhoose were also members of the team, which was coached by Mrs. Mona Lord.

As one of the top 10 individuals in the state, Flanagan qualified to compete in the state finals event held on April 26. In this portion of the event, she judged two classes of horses and gave oral reasons defending her placings. Flanagan made a strong showing in this event, placing third in the state as an individual. She will receive a plaque for her achievements at the 91st Ohio FFA Convention in May.

The Big Walnut – DACC FFA is a chapter of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. The chapter is one of 8,568 chapters and 653,359 members throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The program is open to students in agricultural science classes at Big Walnut High School and is funded through cooperation with the Delaware Area Career Center.

Pictured, left to right, are equine competitors Mona Lord, Alexa DeGenova, Catelyn Vanhoose, Lauren Thiergartner and Maura Flanagan. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Equine-MACLM.jpg Pictured, left to right, are equine competitors Mona Lord, Alexa DeGenova, Catelyn Vanhoose, Lauren Thiergartner and Maura Flanagan. Courtesy Photo | BW – DACC FFA

This story was provided by Big Walnut – DACC FFA.

