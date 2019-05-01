Jordan seeks clerk seat held by Dinovo

Depending on the outcome of the May 7 Republican primary now just days away, Emma Jones (D) will face either incumbent Cindy Dinovo (R) or state Rep. Kris Jordan (R), 67th District, in the November general election for the position of Delaware Municipal Court clerk.

The clerk of court is responsible for maintaining and protecting court records, and collecting and disbursing monies payable to the court.

Dinovo

Dinovo, first elected to the position Jan. 1, 2008, is seeking her third term as clerk. She said her years of experience is “unmatched.”

“I have major experience compared to my opponent,” Dinovo said.

Dinovo’s biography states she is a member of the Ohio Association of Municipal and County Court Clerks for which she serves as trustee and conference chair. Recognized by her peers for her extraordinary dedication and service, she was awarded 2018 Clerk of the Year.

Dinovo is a member of the Ohio Association of Court Administrators and the National Association of Court Managers. At the local level, she is a member of the Delaware County Agricultural Society, Farm Bureau, Delaware and Sunbury/Big Walnut Chamber of Commerce and Delaware County Criminal Justice Association. She serves on the Delaware Area Career Center Law Enforcement Advisory Board, and she previously served as Delaware City Council clerk. Dinovo also worked for Delaware City Schools.

Dinovo, who is endorsed by the Delaware County Republican Party and The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 56, said with the constant change in the laws and court procedures, she is always learning new things, which keeps the job exciting.

“It’s a continual learning process,” she said. “I learn something new all the time.”

Dinovo said as clerk, she has made a lot of technological improvements that allow the public greater access to court records. She said her office is now working toward the ability to file court cases online through eFile.

Dinovo added one of her greatest accomplishments in office has been working with the Ohio Department of Safety in downloading citations from the Ohio Highway Patrol, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Genoa Police Department. She said the Delaware and Powell police departments are considering becoming part of the system as well.

Another accomplishment Dinovo considers a milestone in her career was working with the Delaware County Bank, now First Commonwealth Bank, on Positive Pay. If a fraudulent check is presented for payment, it is flagged.

Dinovo said she has been married to her husband, Sam, for 40 years this coming summer, and they have two “wonderful” adult children who are exploring the world.

Jordan

After serving two four-year terms in the Ohio Senate, Jordan was face term limits when he decided to run for a different office. In November 2018, Jordan won his bid to serve as representative of District 67 in the Ohio House of Representatives. He has now set his sights on becoming Delaware Municipal Court clerk.

Jordan received a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Ohio State University. He began his political career as a legislative aide in the Ohio Statehouse before being elected to the Delaware County Board of Commissioners. After serving six years as a county commissioner, Jordan was elected to the 2nd District of the Ohio House of Representatives in 2008.

Jordan is an active member of the National Rifle Association, Delaware County Right to Life, and the Delaware County Farm Bureau.

Jordan said in an earlier interview that he has an unmatched record in cutting wasteful spending.

“And I’ve never voted for a tax increase,” he said.

Other career highlights for Jordan include serving as chairman of the Senate Finance General Government and Agency Review Subcommittee, vice chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and a member of the Government Oversight and Reform Committee, Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee, Public Utilities Committee, and Ways and Means Committee.

Jordan has twice been awarded the Watchdog of the Treasury award, named the Ohio Christian Alliance’s Local Elected Official of the Year, received a 100 percent rating from the American Conservative Union, and was named the 2012 Ohio Farm Managers Association’s Legislator of the Year.

Jordan did not return calls for an interview.

Republican nomination up for grabs May 7

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

