Program aims to save on electric costs

Bridges Community Action Partnership is offering Delaware County residents who qualify the opportunity to receive free energy savings measures for their homes.

In order to qualify for the nonprofit’s electric energy program, county residents must receive their electric from either AEP, Ohio Edison or Dayton Power and Light, while also meeting the income eligibility requirement of 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($50,200 for a family of four).

Some of the energy efficiency measures Bridges may provide to eligible households include:

• Changing light bulbs to LED bulbs, which use 75 percent less energy and last 10 times longer. These efficient bulbs should be installed in rooms such as the kitchen, bathroom and living room.

• Replacing inefficient refrigerators with energy savings models as household appliances account for 13 percent of the average home electric bill. Energy Star appliances use 10 to 20 percent less energy than standard appliances.

• Instituting water savings measures like insulating the water heater and hot water pipes, which can reduce heat loss by 25 to 45 percent. In addition, installing water savings showerheads and low-flow fixtures around the house can help achieve water savings of 25 to 60 percent.

For more information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments, contact Bridges Community Action partnership at 740-369-3184.

Submitted by Delaware County Bridges Community Action Partnership.

