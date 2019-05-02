FFA excels in dairy evaluation

COLUMBUS — Three Big Walnut-DACC FFA members attend the Spring Dairy Expo at the Ohio State Fairgrounds and Expo Center on March 28 to take part in the Dairy Cattle Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE). The Dairy Cattle Evaluation CDE tests students’ knowledge of the dairy industry through evaluation and selection of dairy cattle.

Students also apply their knowledge of animal genetics through a pedigree and sire selection activity and through a written examination covering all aspects of the dairy industry. Rachel Sherman excelled in the event, placing fifth individually out of nearly 400 students at the event. Other team members included Heather Cade and Jenna Allen, both of whom placed in the top third of competitors across the state in this event. Unfortunately, the team was not eligible for team awards since there were not four students taking part on their team.

As one of the top 10 individuals in the state, Sherman qualified to compete in the state finals event held on April 26 at the Waterman Dairy Farm in Columbus. In this portion of the event, she judged three classes of cattle and gave oral reasons defending her placings. Sherman made a strong showing in this event, advancing to fourth in the state as an individual. She will receive a plaque for her achievements at the 91st Ohio FFA Convention in May.

The Big Walnut-DACC FFA is a chapter of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. The chapter is one of 8,568 chapters and 653,359 members throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The program is open to students in agricultural science classes at Big Walnut High School and is funded through cooperation with the Delaware Area Career Center.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Dairy-JHR.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

This story was provided by Big Walnut – DACC FFA.

This story was provided by Big Walnut - DACC FFA.