Village of Ashley parks renewal on ballot

The Village of Ashley is asking voters to renew a 1-mill, 5-year levy appearing on the May 7 ballot. The renewal is for maintaining and the operation of village parks.

“A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Ashley, Delaware County, Ohio for the purpose of maintaining and operating parks and recreational purposes at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020,” states the ballot language.

Renee Rarick, village fiscal officer, said the levy only brings in about $23,000 per year for the operation and maintenance of the parks.

“It doesn’t bring in as much as we spend,” she said. “We have to put money in there from the general budget also. It’s for the kids.”

In a previous report, she said the cost to operate the village pool alone is $35,000 per year.

Mayor Jim Nelson said without the levy, there wouldn’t be a pool or other things like shelters in the park.

“The levy has been around since the early 2000s,” he said. “The people need to take a close look at it and vote for it.”

Nelson added many of the current park projects have been accomplished with grants secured by Elaine McFarland, a village council member. He said McFarland is the driving force behind the park improvements.

Nelson noted McFarland secured a grant for all new sidewalks and another grant to build a second shelter house in the park.

“Elaine is always doing things for the village,” he said.

McFarland said it’s important because the parks have really developed since the levy was first put in place.

“We need this for the kids,” she said.

In regard to pool operations, McFarland said the new liner will be installed soon so the pool can open for the 2019 swim season.

McFarland said the new liner was made possible through $48,000 donation from an anonymous donor who wanted to do something for the kids of Ashley.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

