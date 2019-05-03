Delaware Christian performing ‘Cinderella’

The Delaware Christian School Drama Department will present Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” today at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available at https://dcschool.seatyourself.biz. Tickets can be purchased at the door if seats are available. More information can be found on the Delaware Christian School Theater Department Facebook page.

