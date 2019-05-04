Volunteers needed throughout Delaware County

Connections Volunteer Center, a program of HelpLine, has information about the following volunteer opportunities in Delaware County. For more information or to register, visit www.connectionsvolunteercenter.org, call 740-363-5000 or email cdennis@helplinedelmor.org.

• Do Good Date Night – Have a fun, connective date night while making a difference in your community. Volunteer at People In Need for one hour sorting donations from the letter carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive on May 11, then food, drinks and good times. Friday, May 17, 6:30 pm. Register on the Connections website.

• IronMan – Volunteer during the IRONMAN triathlon with Team Connections. Athlete Check-In Sat, July 27, 8:30am–12:30pm, Sun, July 28, 1-5pm. Click more info for sign up instructions.

• Senior Companion – Help older adults maintain their independence by being a friend who takes them shopping or to doctor appointments, go for walks or play cards. Companions must be 55 or older. Receive a tax-free stipend and some benefits. Income restrictions apply.

• HelpLine/SARN – Looking for an opportunity to helping others in crisis? HelpLine’s Sexual Assault Response Network (SARN) program needs compassionate and motivated individuals to join the volunteer team in assisting survivors of sexual assault.

• Girls on the Run – Support girls learning to recognize their inner strength and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness through dynamic discussion, activities and running games. Volunteer at their 5K end of season run on Sunday, May 19. Pre-5K activities start at 8:00 am.

• Salvation Army Sporting Clay Event – Help during this charity event to support feeding programs at Salvation Army. Must be 18 or older to volunteer. Friday, May 10 at Cardinal Shooting Center near Marengo

• Kids on the Block – Join this great puppet troupe to do fun, informative skits in area elementary schools. Teach about bullying, physical & sexual abuse issues, healthy habits and disabilities. Learn to handle a puppet and be paired up to learn a skit. Help kids learn how to be safe at home & away.

• 46th Delaware Arts Festival May 18 & 19 – Volunteers are needed all weekend to help the Arts Festival continue to be the great event that it is. From traffic control to hospitality, from unloading & loading to general clean-up, there’s lots of ways to help!

• Boardman Arts Park – 6-8 volunteers sought to help create a spoked wheel art project at the Boardman Arts Park tent during the Delaware Arts Festival. Volunteer for an hour between 2:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, May 18.

• Restore, Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Co. – ReStore is moving and they are going to need lots of help! May 13-31, volunteers needed to help set up and prepare the new location. Volunteers needed for extended days and hours in the new location.

• Turning Point – Help during the Delaware Shelter Open House and Grand Opening. The event is Friday, May 31 from 11 am – 2 pm. They need a few people to help direct traffic to parking areas.

• SourcePoint – Older adults’ right in your own neighborhood could use your help. Transport homebound seniors to crucial medical appointments, substitute drive for Meals on Wheels and bring your kids to help, be a friendly visitor with a homebound senior and give their caregiver some relief – no personal care just your time, or assist with filling out applications for vouchers to spend like cash at Farmer’s Markets this summer .

• Grace Clinic – Free medical ministry in Delaware City serving the uninsured and underinsured, is in need of volunteer Pharmacists, Optometrists, Dentists, Physicians, Interpreters, Nurses and Prayer Encouragers. Monday mornings, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

• Strand Theatre & Cultural Arts – Friendly volunteer “cinema concierges” needed on afternoons or evenings to welcome patrons and help the iconic theatre in serving the community.

• The Arts Castle – Help give group tours, with events and exhibits, assist with classes or provide building maintenance. Flexible hours. Or help in the volunteer run Gallery Shop which offers a place artists can sell their work.

• City of Dublin – Use your photography skills to help map and verify veterans’ cemetery markers to honor their service. Flexible times and dates. Volunteer help needed for Community Service Day in Dublin and for The Memorial Tournament.

• Adaptive Sports Connection – Kayaking volunteers will act as equipment handlers, safety managers, companion paddlers, and captains of tandem kayaks and provide overall supervision of participants on the water. Small boat sailing volunteers of all skill levels are needed. Shore help, equipment crew, sailing assistants or lead skippers. Preseason on land and in water training offered.

• People In Need Produce Market – Volunteer to help provide fresh food to individuals and families in need. Each market can serve up to 300 families. The market is the last Wednesday of the month, March – November, 1:30-4:30. The markets are outside (dress for the weather) and each needs 10-15 volunteers.

• Friends of the DCDL – Volunteer with the Friends and advocate and raise funds for the Delaware County District Library. Help with Book Sales, Young Writers Workshops, author visits & more. Seeking a volunteer chair for the publicity committee.

Submitted story

Submitted by Connections Volunteer Center.

