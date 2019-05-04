Girl Scouts win awards

The Helen Crane Girl Scouts Service Unit of Delaware County has reason to be proud. On March 7, 23 of its members received prestigious awards within the organization.

Twenty girls earned their Bronze Award, which is the highest award that a Girl Scout Junior (fourth- and fifth-graders) can earn. The requirements include 20 hours of planning and implementing a project to help the community. These can be done in small groups or individually. Their projects included making clothing protectors for a nursing home, recycling, art work for St. Mary School, time spent at the humane society, as well as handmade gifts for the animals, and newborn safety tips/gifts for new parents at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The other three girls earned their Silver Award, which is the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette (sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders) can earn. Their requirements are similar to the Bronze Award but require 50 hours of project work. The three projects included knitting hats to be donated, and bringing teens and nursing home residents together to do projects.

Many special guests were on hand March 7 to help the families celebrate the girls’ accomplishments. Guests included four members of Ohio’s Heartland Girl Scouts Council; Nancy Cruickshank, GSOH philanthropy manager; Melinda Prickett, GSOH COO; Erika Hankins-Prantil, GSOH volunteer services manager for Helen Crane Service Unit; and Erica Strother, GSOH sr. manager marketing & communications. City of Delaware Vice Mayor Kent Shafer was in attendance to show his support, as well.

Earning their Bronze Award were Maya B., Julia F., Gabby G., Morgan H., Emily K., Claire M., Bella B., Lauren B., Monica C., Macie Claire C., Veronica F., Ella H., Anna K., Bella P., Kridia R., Mary S., Natasha S., Greta W., Jules W. and Natalie T.

Earning a Silver Award were Sydney F., Grace K. and Meghan M.

