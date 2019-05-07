BOE updated on plans for Hayes statue

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education heard a presentation about the Rutherford B. Hayes statue in the works, approved graduation of the class of 2019, and signed off on asphalt work throughout the district at its regular meeting Monday.

Bill Rietz, the chair of the committee aiming to erect a statue of President Hayes, who was born in Delaware, gave a presentation to the board about the project. He said the committee has about 73% of the $125,000 needed to put up the statue at the corner of West William Street and South Sandusky Street, next to Amato’s.

Rietz said the plan also includes a bust of Hayes to be placed at Hayes High School and the Rutherford B. Hayes Center for American Political History, a library of political memorabilia that will be housed at the Willis Education Center on West William Street.

“We wanted a little bit more recognition that we felt is long overdue,” Rietz said. “We want to educate…”

The statue of Hayes will be created by Zanesville artist Alan Cottrill and will be unveiled at the Oct. 4 First Friday celebration in downtown Delaware. Rietz said the group also aims to upgrade the marker of Hayes’ birthplace at the BP station on East William Street, while also designating a section of William Street as “Rutherford B. Hayes Boulevard.”

More information about the project can be found at hayescomeshome.org.

Also during the meeting, the board approved the list of students in the graduating class of 2019. Student board member Caroline Binkley abstained from the vote. Graduation will be held at 10 a.m. at the stadium. Superintendent Paul Craft will be the commencement speaker.

The board also approved a $38,738.50 contract with Chemcote, Inc. to perform asphalt repair, sealing and striping at Carlisle Elementary, Conger Elementary, Schultz Elementary, Woodward Elementary, Dempsey Middle School, Hayes and Willis.

Additionally, the board approved the resignation of Brandi Haines, a teacher at Schultz; Shasta McKee, a nurse at Hayes; Kimberly Loy, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) assistant site manager at Woodward; and Mandy Walters, a SACC program assistant/supervisor for the district.

The board approved the employment of Keith Butts, who will serve as a science teacher at Hayes; Bailey Deck, who will serve as a SACC program assistant at Smith Elementary; and McKenzie Decker, who will serve as a SACC program assistant at Carlisle.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. May 20 at the Willis Education Center.

Paint markings designate areas of asphalt in need of repair in the driveway of Dempsey Middle School in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_DSC_0520.jpg Paint markings designate areas of asphalt in need of repair in the driveway of Dempsey Middle School in Delaware. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette A design of the statue of Delaware native President Rutherford B. Hayes that will be erected this October in the space next to Amato’s in downtown Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Hayes.jpg A design of the statue of Delaware native President Rutherford B. Hayes that will be erected this October in the space next to Amato’s in downtown Delaware. Courtesy photo | hayescomeshome.org

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

