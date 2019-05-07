Voters show support for Delaware City Schools

According to unofficial results from the Delaware County Board of Elections, both issues placed on the ballot by Delaware City Schools have passed.

Unofficial results:

Delaware CSD – Tax Levy (Renewal) – Permanent Improvements – 3 mills / continuing period of time commencing 2019

•For the Tax Levy 2,621 70.12%

Against the Tax Levy 1,117 29.88%

Delaware CSD – Bond Issue – 2.37 mills / 37 years commencing 2019

•For the Bond Issue 2,420 65.02%

Against the Bond Issue 1,302 34.98%

Village of Ashley – Tax Levy (Renewal) – Parks and Recreation – 1 mills / 5 years commencing 2019

•For the Tax Levy 51 56.67%

Against the Tax Levy 39 43.33%

Tri Township Joint Fire – Tax Levy (Renewal) – Fire – 5.5 mills / 5 years commencing 2019

•For the Tax Levy 422 72.63%

Against the Tax Levy 159 27.37%

Judge of the Municipal Court – Full Term Commencing 01-01-2020 (Republican)

Melissa K. Riggins 3,218 44.40%

•Kyle E. Rohrer 4,029 55.60%

Clerk of the Municipal Court (Republican)

•Cindy Dinovo 4,438 60.14%

Kris Jordan 2,941 39.86%