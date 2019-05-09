Dinovo wins GOP nomination for court clerk

Following the results of Tuesday’s primary election, Emma Jones (D) will face incumbent Cindy Dinovo (R) in the November general election for the position of Delaware Municipal Court clerk after Dinovo defeated state Rep. Kris Jordan (R), 67th District, for the Republican nomination.

“I want to thank my team, my supporters, and voters of Delaware County,” Dinovo said Wednesday. “I look forward to the November general election.”

Dinovo received 60.14% (4,438 total votes) of the vote, while Jordan pulled 39.86% (2,941).

Dinovo was first elected to the position Delaware Municipal Court clerk Jan. 1, 2008.

Currently a member of the Ohio Association of Municipal and County Court Clerks for which she serves as trustee and conference chair, Dinovo was recognized by her peers for her extraordinary dedication and service in 2018 when she was awarded the Clerk of the Year award.

Dinovo is a member of the Ohio Association of Court Administrators and the National Association of Court Managers. At the local level, she is a member of the Delaware County Agricultural Society, Delaware County Farm Bureau, Delaware and Sunbury/Big Walnut Chamber of Commerce and Delaware County Criminal Justice Association. She serves on the Delaware Area Career Center Law Enforcement Advisory Board, and she previously served as Delaware City Council clerk. Dinovo also worked for Delaware City Schools.

Dinovo, who is endorsed by the Delaware County Republican Party and The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 56, said with the constant change in the laws and court procedures, she is always learning new things, which keeps the job exciting.

The clerk of the court is responsible for maintaining and protecting court records, and collecting and disbursing monies payable to the court.

Jordan could not be reached for comment on the results of Tuesday’s election.

Voters pass renewal

In the village of Ashley, 56% of the votes cast were in favor of a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for the maintaining and operation of village parks.

Mayor Jim Nelson said before the election that without the levy, there wouldn’t be a pool or other things like shelters in the park.

“The levy has been around since the early 2000s,” he said. “I was pleased that it passed. We have a lot of things to offer at the park.”

“A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Ashley, Delaware County, Ohio for the purpose of maintaining and operating parks and recreational purposes at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year2020,” stated the ballot language.

By the end of the election on Tuesday night, 59 voters had voted yes to the renewal, while 31 voted against it.

“It was closer than I thought it would have been,” Nelson said.

Village Council member Elaine McFarland, who worked the polls on election day, said that there was low voter turnout. However, she was glad to see the levy approved.

“I want to thank everyone for the support,” she said. “The kids and the adults need the park.”

Renee Rarick, village fiscal officer, said everyone was “thrilled that it passed.”

“It passed, that’s all that counts,” she said. “It’s all about the kids. It gives them something to do in the summer.”

Rarick said previously that the cost to operate the village pool alone is $35,000 per year, and the levy only brings in about $23,000 per year for the operation and maintenance of the parks.

“It doesn’t bring in as much as we spend,” she said. “We have to put money in there from the general budget.”

Currently, village officials are working to have a new liner installed in the pool for the 2019 swim season. The new liner was made possible through a $48,000 donation from an anonymous donor who wanted to do something for the kids of Ashley.

Dinovo https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Dinovo-1.jpg Dinovo

Ashley renewal passes

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

