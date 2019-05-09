Rohrer wins Delaware judgeship

Republican voters on Tuesday selected Kyle E. Rohrer, Delaware County first assistant prosecutor and Delaware City Council member, as the Republican nominee for Delaware Municipal Court judge.

Rohrer, who will run unopposed in the November general election, won the nomination Tuesday with 4,029 votes or 55.6% of the vote. Rohrer’s opponent, attorney and Powell City Council member Melissa K. Riggins, received 3,218 votes, which was 44.4% of the vote.

In addition to his current roles with the county and city, Rohrer served in the Delaware City Prosecutor’s Office from 1999 to 2006.

“I was happy with the result and excited for the future,” Rohrer said Wednesday. “We — family, friends, and colleagues who helped our effort — were relieved that the campaign concluded and our hard work paid off.”

Rohrer thanked his wife, Erin, who managed his campaign, and said he’s excited for the position.

“We stuck to our positive message and prioritized meeting voters in person, which happily succeeded,” Rohrer said. “I am excited to begin the next chapter in my career and look forward to working with Judge Marianne Hemmeter, Clerk Cindy Dinovo, and all the staff of the court.”

Riggins said she had congratulated Rohrer Wednesday, and she is thankful for the support she received.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with and supported my campaign for judge,” Riggins said. “Although we were not successful, we did give the people of Delaware County a choice. I have congratulated Kyle Rohrer and look forward to practicing in front of him in 2020. I am so thankful and appreciative for everyone who worked so hard on my behalf.”

Rohrer will take over for Judge David Sunderman beginning in January 2020. Sunderman was elected in November 2001 and did not seek reelection.

“Judge Sunderman was an excellent role model,” Rohrer said. “My years in his courtroom will lend tremendous insight into how a judge should comport him or herself.

As a Municipal Court judge, Rohrer will preside over misdemeanor criminal, traffic, and civil cases up to $15,000.

“The court is very well run, so I do not have any major changes in mind,” Rohrer said. “I believe different approaches to sanctioning are worth exploring to promote rehabilitation and reduce recidivism. Municipal Court offers a unique opportunity to affect the lives of offenders early on and avoid more serious offenses. I sincerely thank all of the folks who helped me achieve this goal, and I commit to the citizens of Delaware County that all matters will be fully and fairly decided in the Delaware Municipal Court.”

Additionally, Delaware Municipal Court Judge Marianne Hemmeter ran unopposed for reelection and received 6,364 votes.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

