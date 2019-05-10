Lara Trump visits county

Lara Trump graced the annual Delaware County Republican Party fundraiser, the Lincoln Reagan Dinner, Tuesday evening as the keynote speaker. Trump currently serves as a senior adviser for the Donald J. Trump Campaign and is a key player in the president’s 2020 re-election campaign.

“I’m really honored to be their guest speaker and talk about the president and the great things he is doing for the state of Ohio and the country,” she said. “Ohio is a very special state. This is the state that everyone knows that you cannot win the presidency without winning Ohio.”

The Gazette was granted an exclusive interview with Trump prior to the dinner, which was held in the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel in Westerville.

“I’m honored to be out front and to be a person that is able to speak out on the behalf off the president,” she said.

Trump didn’t hold back on her thoughts about the upcoming 2020 election season.

“I’m here to spread the good word and to get at these Democrats in 2020,” she said. “You can’t go very far without talking about the crazy Democrats and how far left we see all the candidates going.”

Trump said that Ohio is the key focus of the Donald J. Trump 2020 campaign. She said the president has proven why he should be re-elected.

“The fact that he has delivered on the promises he made in 2016,” she said. “I kind of like to remind people, first of all, this is not a job he needed to do. Donald Trump was good to go. Everybody loved him. He was rich. He was famous. He was a personality known worldwide.”

Trump said she could tell her father-in-law was not happy with how the country was operating, which is why he decided to run for president in the first place.

“I continued to see his frustration with the direction of our country and the failure, as he saw it, with the leadership in our country,” she said. “He saw and said ‘I know I can do it better, and I know I can make great changes for this country.’’’

Trump said she thought the president “felt very inspired to support a country that had really made Donald Trump the man he is.”

“Where else can you do what he did than the United States?” she said. “He is such a nominally. A politician that says what he means and does what he says.”

Trump said the president loves the confrontation and opposition, because it gives him the motivation to keep going.

“As much as they fight him, he loves it. It keeps him going forward,” she said. “He’ll never stop fighting for this country. He’ll never stop fighting for what is right.”

Trump, 36, grew up in a middle-class family in North Carolina and earned a degree in communications from the University of North Carolina. She went on to work part-time for the local news station, but since the economy wasn’t great at the time, she ended up doing a lot of odd jobs and part-time employment.

“For some reason, I decided I was going to go to culinary school,” Trump said. “I moved to New York City, and I went to the French Culinary Institute, which is in Soho in downtown New York.”

Trump is married to the president’s son, Eric Trump. The couple is expecting its second child later this year.

“I met my husband during the time I was in culinary school,” she said. “I didn’t know who Eric Trump was. I didn’t even know that he existed, quite frankly. I knew he was this really tall blond guy that was taller than me in my heels. That was 12 years ago.”

Trump said if she had not decided to move to New York, she would have “never been part of the incredible family.”

Trump also worked for “Inside Edition.”

“…we had a lot of fun,” she said.

Trump has appeared many times as an opening speaker for President Trump. She’s a founder of Women for Trump and spent a significant amount of time campaigning for the president during the 2016 campaign.

Gazette granted exclusive sit-down interview

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

