DCHS to offer summer day camps

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) will offer two different weeklong summer camps to area students as a new means of outreach in the community.

The first camp is “His Story, Her Story, Your Story: Exploring History Through Cemeteries” for students entering grades fourth through sixth in the fall. It will be held June 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Campers will visit Oak Grove Cemetery, the Delaware County Genealogical Society, the Delaware County Historical Society’s library and the Barn at Stratford.

Students will have the opportunity to develop a character’s or family member’s story for reenactment. The camp fee is $125 for the first child, $95 for additional children in the same family, which will cover a camp t-shirt, snacks, art supplies and research materials. This camp is supported by the Rotary Foundation of Delaware County. Registration deadline is May 29.

The second camp is “Can You Dig It? Adventures in Archaeology” for students age 8-14, and it will be held the week of July 29 through Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This camp, managed by Ohio Valley Archaeology Inc., will teach campers all aspects of excavation on the grounds of the Meeker Homestead at 2690 Stratford Road in Delaware. The camp fee is $140 and includes a t-shirt, water, snacks, handouts and teaching materials. Registration deadline is July 19.

For more information and to register, visit the DCHS website at www.delawareohiohistory.org and click the button on the “Announcing History Summer Camps” slider at the top of the home page, email Director@DelawareOhioHistory.org, or call 740-369-3831, ext. 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a no-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

