Ostrander joins OhioCheckbook.com

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced May 10 that the Village of Ostrander’s online checkbook has been added to OhioCheckbook.com.

Sprague recognizes the value in continuing the legacy of the Ohio Checkbook, viewing it as a great resource in the quest for greater transparency in government.

“The Ohio Checkbook empowers taxpayers to track how local public dollars are spent,” Sprague said. “We are excited to partner with the Village of Ostrander. We know by giving Ohioans an inside look at government spending, they will take a greater interest in the decisions that have a lasting impact on their communities.”

The Village of Ostrander is the fifth village in Delaware County to join OhioCheckbook.com. The village’s online checkbook includes over 2,000 individual transactions that represent more than $812,000 in spending from 2016 through 2018.

“I am excited for Ostrander to join the OhioCheckbook program,” said Robert Taylor, mayor of Ostrander. “Ohio Checkbook is a great tool for residents to understand how their dollars are spent. This tool brings us one step closer towards our goal of transparent government.”

Launched in 2014, OhioCheckbook.com became the first resource aiming to make all state spending information available online. For three years running, Ohio has been recognized by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group with the number one government transparency ranking in the country.

Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has garnered the interest of those hoping to learn more about how Ohio’s tax dollars are spent. As of May 6, there have been more than 1,107,000 searches on the site, and the state treasurer’s office continues working with local governments and constituents to leverage the site’s capabilities.

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on Ostrander.OhioCheckbook.com.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Ostrander.jpg

Submitted story

This story was submitted by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office.

This story was submitted by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office.