Brady wins congressional art contest

During the Central Ohio Congressional Delegation’s 2019 Congressional Art Competition Reception held May 6, Congressman Troy Balderson (R-OH) announced Matthew Brady, of Lewis Center, as the 12th Congressional District winner.

“It’s thrilling to see so much enthusiasm for the arts, especially among high school students,” Balderson said. “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of talent displayed in this year’s Congressional Art Competition, and I sincerely congratulate Matthew and all our participants on their achievements.”

Brady, son of Jim and Elizabeth Brady, is a junior at Olentangy Orange High School. His original artwork, a photograph titled “Luke,” was selected among 161 submissions by Central Ohio high school students.

In a June ceremony, Brady and a guest will be flown to Washington, D.C., where his artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside winners from congressional districts across the nation as a part of the yearlong “An Artistic Discovery” exhibition.

Other winners from the 12th District include runner-up Carrie Legg, of Columbus, for her photograph, “The Power of a Hug”; third-place winner Declan Sebetich, of Columbus, for his photograph, “Rain Delay”; and “People’s Choice” Award winner Grant Butler for his computer graphic, “The Pattern of the Unknown.”

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual nationwide visual art competition designed to recognize and encourage artistic talent among high school students. Each spring, students submit their original artwork to their representative’s office, where the top-three winners are selected by a panel of local judges, and the “People’s Choice” Award is chosen by popular vote on social media.

