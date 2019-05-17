Local Envirothon team advances

Forty-two teams competed at this year’s Area 5 Envirothon held at the O.O. McIntyre Park District’s Racoon Creek County Park in Gallia County. A team from the Delaware Area Career Center (DACC) placed second and earned a place at the Ohio Envirothon, which will be held at Franciscan University of Steubenville, June 9-11.

The team members include Kyle Brookins, Lillian Duty, Alex Bell, Sara Bentz and Sam Nagle. The team is coached by DACC teacher Paul Grimes.

The Envirothon is a hands-on, academic, outdoor team event for high school students to test their knowledge of aquatic ecology, current environmental issues, forestry, soils and wildlife. Teams across Ohio compete locally in one of five Area Envirothons with the top four teams from each area advancing to the state competition, which is held annually in June. The winner of the Ohio Envirothon travels to the 2019 National Conservation Foundation Envirothon at North Carolina State University in July to match wits with teams from across the United States and Canada.

For more information about the Envirothon, contact Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District at 740-368-1921, 557A Sunbury Road, Delaware, or visit soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.

This story was submitted by the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District.

