Meeting to focus on The Point

The City of Delaware is holding an open house May 22 from 5-8 p.m. at Conger Elementary School, 10 Channing St., to provide updates on The Point Intersection Project.

Information stations will be set up in the school gymnasium on the project process and funding, work zone traffic, property access, railroad, environment and aesthetics. City and project team members will be on hand to answer questions.

The city is developing plans to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of William Street and Central Avenue on the city’s east side. Proposed improvements include replacing the railroad bridge and widening the streets to two lanes in each direction underneath. The project is currently in the planning phase.

Residents may submit written and/or oral comments during the meeting or to Deputy City Engineer Matt Weber at 740-203-1721 or mweber@delawareohio.net. A 30-day comment period will begin after this public meeting, and the final date to submit comments is June 21. Project information is available through the Access Delaware link at delawareohio.net and via Facebook at @accessdelaware.

Pictured is a rendering of the new bridge proposed to be built at The Point on the east side of Delaware.

This story was submitted by the City of Delaware.

