World of Water exhibit opening May 24

Stingrays, turtles, and lots of fresh water fish await park visitors on Memorial Day weekend, as Preservation Parks of Delaware County launches a new summer theme, “World of Water.”

Interactive new exhibits will open on May 24 at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware, and on May 25 at Shale Hollow Park, 6320 Artesian Run, Lewis Center. Both locations also will host special guests and introduce park visitors to upcoming programs and events, which will continue through Labor Day. All opening weekend programs and exhibits are free and for all ages.

From 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, visitors to the Deer Haven exhibit will view a 2,200-gallon aquarium filled with many species of native Ohio fish. The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) is supplying the aquarium for this evening only, and members of the organization will be on hand to talk about the fish and their importance to the environment.

An outdoor showing of the animated film “Deep” will start at 9 p.m. Visitors should bring lawn chairs or blankets, and their own movie snacks.

On Saturday, May 25, stingrays and other marine life will be the focus from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Shale Hollow Park, courtesy of the Newport Aquarium WAVE Foundation. Afterward, visitors can interact with aquatic turtles from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

World of Water exhibits will be open at Deer Haven and Shale Hollow Parks all summer, with scheduled programs occurring throughout the park district. The installation at Shale Hollow highlights the importance of moving water, such as rivers, streams and oceans. There will be a simulated coral reef bleaching exhibit, a “water droplet” moving through the water cycle, and displays showing how to reduce water pollution.

The exhibit at Deer Haven will focus on still-water environments, such as lakes and ponds, and all the species that depend on them. Exhibits open throughout the summer include an interactive Ohio topography simulator and animals that are native to still and slow-moving water. After Memorial Day weekend, the Deer Haven exhibit will be open daily, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and the Shale Hollow exhibit will be open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information about World of Water exhibits and programs, visit www.preservationparks.com/programs/world-of-water. For details about the parks, trails and other programs, visit www.preservationparks.com/events.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_PreservationParks.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.