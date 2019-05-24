Hayes seniors gather for picnic

Despite a rainy morning, the Delaware Hayes High School Class of 2019 gathered at Mingo Park Thursday for a senior picnic before they graduate Saturday.

The seniors shared lunch, played on playground equipment, and reflected on their senior years during the picnic.

“It went really well, but I’m ready to graduate and move on with my life,” said senior Bradley Brookover, who added he’ll be working this summer before attending Columbus State Community College in the fall to study fine arts. “I’m glad high school happened, but I’m ready to start the next chapter.”

Grace Meyer and Cera Linnell said they were excited to graduate this Saturday, but they’ll miss a few things about Hayes.

“I’ll miss the music program,” Meyer said. “For the last four years, the teachers have been really inspirational and have really mentored (me).”

Meyer said she’ll be attending Bowling Green State University but wasn’t sure what she’ll be majoring in yet.

Linnell agreed about the music program, and she added her time in marching band taught her more than music.

“I’ll miss marching band,” she said. “I met a lot of friends, and it gave me opportunities in other places. (While I was applying for college) it was really helpful. I’m really going to miss Hayes, but I’m excited about college.”

Linnell said she’ll be attending the College of Wooster and is planning to major in Chinese, and global and international studies.

Conversely, Aaron Jenkins said he wasn’t going to miss high school.

“Senior year was kind of easy, not much went on,” he said.

Jenkins added he’s planning to attend culinary school after graduation.

Morgan Miller said she’s planning on playing lacrosse at Walsh University this fall, and there are a few things she will and won’t miss at Hayes.

“I’ll miss my teachers, but not my school work,” Miller joked. “But I’m looking forward to meeting new people (in college).”

Likewise, Molly Tupps said she’ll miss the community in Delaware but isn’t planning on sticking around. Tupps said she’ll be moving to Alabama to study at South Alabama University after graduation.

“I’m moving,” she said. “(I’m looking forward) to new places. I’ll miss the community at Hayes. The teachers and administration were so good, kind of like a family.”

Emily Norris said that realistically, she won’t miss “a majority of these people,” but she was enjoying the picnic.

“It’s good to see everyone together,” Norris said. “It’s always good to see friends again.”

Graduation is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Cornell Stadium. The commencement speaker will be Superintendent Paul Craft.

