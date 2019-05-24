Chamber of Commerce celebrates anniversaries

The Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the anniversaries of two very different businesses located in Delaware.

On May 1, Sam Dong Ohio celebrated 10 years in Delaware with the planting of a Kwanzan cherry tree at its 801 Pittsburgh Drive location.

Engineering Manager Jim Osteen explained that the Kwanzan tree is a symbol of beauty and life, and a reminder to appreciate every moment.

A press release from the chamber states Sam Dong, a copper manufacturer based in South Korea, has only two plants in the USA, and “Delaware is proud to boast one of those.”

The release adds, “With about 110 employees, Sam Dong has one of the lowest turnover rates in the area, speaking volumes to its culture.”

Chamber President Holly Quaine presented Sam Dong with a proclamation recognizing the impact of the company’s product line across vast and varied industries, as well as the respect the community holds for this corporate citizen.

During the anniversary celebration, employees and guests enjoyed a complimentary lunch served by The Latin Flair food truck.

On May 16, Hughes Family Hearing Aid Center owners Don & Sherri Hughes celebrated their business’ 25th anniversary.

In 1994, the Hughes bought Don’s parents store in Piqua, Ohio, and in 1997, they moved it to Delaware to the Troy Road location where they remain today.

The release states the Hughes’ values are in everything they do: their motto is “The sounds of your family are important to us,” which is an apt description of how they feel about their clients. And Sherri refers to her staff as “a dream team,” further underlining the generous spirit and integrity of these business people.

Quaine said she was delighted to surprise the Hughes with a proclamation recognizing and celebrating their 25 years of commitment, response to change, and dedication to each other. Another surprise was a photograph Quaine found in the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce archives of the business’ 1997 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The photo included Greg Trimble, Trimble Insurance; Frank Reinhard, First Commonwealth Bank; and Dee Ketterling, Delaware Area Career Center — all of whom are still active with the chamber.

“Delaware City, Delaware County and, indeed, the Central Ohio region are so fortunate to have the likes of Sam Dong and the Hughes family as our own,” the release states. “They show that no matter the size of the business, integrity and honor endure.”

Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce President Holly Quaine shows Don & Sherri Hughes their 25th anniversary proclamation from the chamber and a vintage 1997 ribbon-cutting ceremony photograph. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Ms.-Quaine-shows-Don-Sherri-Hughes-25th-anniversary-Chamber-proclamation-and-vintage-1997-ribbon-cuttng-photo.jpg Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce President Holly Quaine shows Don & Sherri Hughes their 25th anniversary proclamation from the chamber and a vintage 1997 ribbon-cutting ceremony photograph. Courtesy photo | Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce Sam Dong’s Jim Osteen receives a proclamation from Chamber President Holly Quaine. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_Sam-Dong-s-Jim-Osteen-recieves-proclamation-from-Chamber-president-Holly-Quaine.jpg Sam Dong’s Jim Osteen receives a proclamation from Chamber President Holly Quaine. Courtesy photo | Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

This story was submitted by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce.

