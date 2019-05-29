Open house set for new shelter

In commemoration of serving the community for 40 years, Turning Point will be hosting an open house at its shelter in Delaware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31. This event is to not only celebrate Turning Point’s anniversary, but also the grand opening of its shelter in Delaware at 500 N. Liberty St., the former site of the Children’s Home of Delaware.

During the event, the nonprofit will be holding a special ceremony at 12:30 p.m. to celebrate of 40 years of service to the region and recognition of the community coming together. The ceremony will feature key partners tying a ribbon together, rather than a traditional ribbon-cutting. This ribbon-tying symbolizes the many community members who came together with Turning Point during its capital campaign in order to end domestic violence.

One out of four women are victims of intimate partner violence in their lifetime, and most of these cases are never reported to the police. In May of 1977, a group of women from the area saw the need to help these victims and set out on the task to open a shelter. In April of 1979, this group of citizens opened Turning Point to shelter victims of domestic violence and provide programming for victims.

Throughout its years of service, Turning Point has had a few locations and services have expanded to include individual and group support services, 24-hour crisis lines, transitional housing, victims’ rights advocacy, teen advocacy programs, ORW outreach program, community education presentations, and children’s programming. Turning Point currently has the largest service area of any domestic violence program in the state, covering Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot counties.

Turning Point will be displaying a segment of the National Clothesline Project during its anniversary event. The Clothesline Project is a visual display that bears witness to the violence against women, men and children. Each shirt is decorated to represent a particular survivor’s experience. If you have the time to visit during the open house event, please take the time to walk around and read the shirts. They are a very real story about the victims they represent and provide real insight into the pain of domestic violence.

Turning Point is a nonprofit agency that serves Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot counties in North Central Ohio. Funding comes for a variety of sources, including the United Way and the Delaware/Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. In the 40 years since Turning Point’s founding, the programming has developed to include individual and group support services, 24-hour crisis lines, community-based support groups, legal advocacy, in-school prevention programs, and community education presentations. For more information, please call (800) 232-6505 or (740) 382-8988 or check out our website at www.turningpoint6.org. You may also look for us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This story was submitted by Turning Point.

