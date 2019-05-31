Del-Co retains crown

For the second year in a row, Del-Co Water Company has been recognized for producing the “Best Tasting Water in the State of Ohio.” The honor was recently given during the Ohio Rural Water Association’s Annual Conference.

A panel was commissioned for a blind taste test to judge samples of water from several companies across the state. When the final votes were tallied, Del-Co took home the top honor for the third time in the past five years.

“We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized for our high-quality water,” said Glenn Marzluf, general manager and CEO for Del-Co. “There are a lot of important factors at play before the water comes out of the tap. You must have a good source, properly maintained facilities, and a knowledgeable hard-working staff. We feel in a way this award is a validation of all of these.”

As champion, Del-Co will be invited to represent Ohio at the Great American Water Taste Test Event held bythe National Rural Water Association in Washington, D.C. early next year.

Del-Co Water is a 501-C (12), member-owned, nonprofit drinking water company, with a service area that extends into seven central Ohio counties. Del-Co Water is committed to providing the best level of service related to drinking water to all customers, both current and future.

Accepting the award for “Best Tasting Water in Ohio” are, left to right, Del-Co Board Director Timothy McNamara, General Manager and CEO Glenn Marzluf and Board Director William Cole. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_DelCo.jpeg Accepting the award for “Best Tasting Water in Ohio” are, left to right, Del-Co Board Director Timothy McNamara, General Manager and CEO Glenn Marzluf and Board Director William Cole. Courtesy photo | Del-Co Water Company

This story was submitted by Del-Co Water Company.

