Del-Co retains crown

For the second year in a row, Del-Co Water Company has been recognized for producing the “Best Tasting Water in the State of Ohio.” The honor was recently given during the Ohio Rural Water Association’s Annual Conference.
A panel was commissioned for a blind taste test to judge samples of water from several companies across the state. When the final votes were tallied, Del-Co took home the top honor for the third time in the past five years.
“We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized for our high-quality water,” said Glenn Marzluf, general manager and CEO for Del-Co. “There are a lot of important factors at play before the water comes out of the tap. You must have a good source, properly maintained facilities, and a knowledgeable hard-working staff. We feel in a way this award is a validation of all of these.”
As champion, Del-Co will be invited to represent Ohio at the Great American Water Taste Test Event held bythe National Rural Water Association in Washington, D.C. early next year.
Del-Co Water is a 501-C (12), member-owned, nonprofit drinking water company, with a service area that extends into seven central Ohio counties. Del-Co Water is committed to providing the best level of service related to drinking water to all customers, both current and future.
This story was submitted by Del-Co Water Company.