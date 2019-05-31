SourcePoint waives enrichment center fee

On May 29, SourcePoint’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to waive annual membership fees to its enrichment center. The free-membership model fits with the Age-Friendly Delaware County initiative, as well as SourcePoint’s strategic plan to improve access to community programs.

“SourcePoint is dedicated to supporting healthy aging in our community,” said Robert Horrocks, executive director. “The board is investing in the health of older adults through access to our enrichment center and programs that enhance both physical and social well-being.”

As of May 30, Delaware County residents who are 55 or older can sign up for a free community pass at SourcePoint’s enrichment center at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. Current members will not be charged a fee upon renewal.

SourcePoint’s community pass provides access to the 44,000-square-foot center, as well as numerous free activities. Other programs are available for an additional fee, and financial assistance is available to qualifying members.

“Membership cost should not be a barrier to accessing activities that help our community live well as we age,” said Amy Schossler, director of community programs. “SourcePoint is a place for all Delaware County adults ages 55 and better, and this is one additional step we can take to make that a reality.”

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/05/web1_SourcePoint-1.jpg

