Antique Fest returns to Boardman

The Boardman Arts Park will host the second annual Delaware Antique Festival from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

Dozens of vendors will be present, and 2,000 visitors are expected. Entertainment throughout the day will include strolling musicians and square dancers. There will be food trucks present at the event, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Roxanne Amidon, president of the Northwest Neighborhood Association and the Boardman Arts Park, and Debbie Collom, event coordinator and owner of the Victorian-style Winter Street Inn and the Delaware Antique Mall, have been hard at work organizing and promoting this event since the early spring.

“We are so excited to have the second annual Delaware Antique Festival in the Northwest Neighborhood at the Boardman Arts Park,” they said. “We expect this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever with dozens of vendors across this two-day event!”

“Early bird” tickets will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday for $5 “at the door.” After 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, all tickets are $2. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

The Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St., Delaware. Parking is available across West William Street on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

A full calendar of events can be found at boardmanartspark.org.

The Boardman Arts Park is a new venture in Delaware with art exhibits and community encompassing events in a park-like setting. Over 60 pieces of art from a diverse group of artists, ranging from preschool students to seniors, adorn the park. We welcome new artists and will have several large events this year, including the Delaware County Beer & Wine Festival and the Christmas Market. The Boardman Arts Park is “Where Creativity and Community Meet!”

Boardman Arts Park, located at 154 W. William St., Delaware, will be the site of the second annual Delaware Antique Festival June 7-8.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

