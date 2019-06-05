Bicyclist killed in fatal crash on US 36

A Westerville man was killed Tuesday morning in a fatal car versus bicycle crash in Berlin Township.

Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol report that Michael A. Tighe, 39, of Westerville, was riding his bicycle westbound on the right berm of U.S. Route 36 near North Old State Road at approximately 6:23 a.m. when he was struck and killed by blue 2011 Honda Accord driven by Brooke A. Dienst, 29, of Delaware.

A media release issued by the OSHP states Dienst was driving westbound on U.S. 36 in the right lane near North Old State Road when she drove across the white edge line and struck Tighe and his bicycle.

Tighe, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to troopers. Dienst was wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident.

Troopers added next of kin have been notified, and alcohol and drugs don’t appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 36 were closed for two-and-half hours following the crash Tuesday morning.

Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene were the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Fire and EMS, Berlin Township Fire and EMS, BST&G Fire and EMS and Survival Flight.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_OSHP.jpeg

Gazette Staff

Contact The Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Contact The Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.