BOE discusses class of 2019, hires admin

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education discussed Hayes High School and approved the hiring of a new assistant superintendent during its regular meeting Monday.

The board met for the first time since the class of 2019 graduated on May 25 and heard a presentation from Jennifer Pollard, the college and career counselor at Hayes, about graduation figures.

During her presentation, Pollard said the class of 2019 at Hayes had a 95.9% graduation rate, and a survey was conducted to determine students’ plans after graduation. Pollard said 48% of students will be studying at a four-year college; 17.9% will attend a two-year college or work study, 9% went straight into the work force; and 3% joined the military. Pollard said 30 students were undecided, and 55 did not answer.

Pollard added students at Hayes earned $1.6 million in scholarships from various schools, and the district had a number of students this year who earned full-ride scholarships. She said Hayes students took 354 college courses this past school year and earned more than 1,000-plus hours of college credit. Pollard added that one student at Hayes even completed an associate’s degree before graduating high school because of the offerings at Hayes.

Hayes Principal Richard Stranges said the graduation rate was the highest he’s seen in his career. He added creating Pollard’s position was a job given to him by Superintendent Paul Craft when he joined the district.

Craft said he’s proud of the results.

“It has paid dividends,” he said.

Hayes Vice Principal Rex Reeder said the school is looking at reworking it’s “archaic” framework and hopes to teach more skills in classrooms, instead of just facts and memorization.

Also during the meeting, the board approved the employment of Craig Heath, who will serve as the assistant superintendent for the district, effective Aug. 1. Heath is an Ostrander resident and is currently the director of secondary education for the Dublin City School District.

“I’m so looking forward to this opportunity,” Heath said. “I think the interview process is kind of a mutual interview as well. Not only does the fit have to be good for the school district, it has to be good for the candidate as well. That was one of those things as I was doing my research about the district … that really came through loud and clear. It was the thing that put me over the top. The academic program, the direction this district is heading from an innovation standpoint, but most importantly, the people I came in contact with and learned about really drove that home for me that this was the place I needed to be. We love the community, love the people, and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Additionally, the board approved the resignation of Lauren Robbins, a Spanish teacher at Hayes High School. The board also approved the following employments: Kaylyn Armstrong, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Lauren Bossick-Skillen, a kindergarten teacher at Conger; Nancy Carey, an occupational therapist at Willis Education Center; Karis Mason, a psychologist at Willis; Brieanna Miller, an intervention specialist at Hayes; and Allison Ratcliffe, a psychologist at Willis.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. June 24.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

