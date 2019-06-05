DCAS awards scholarships

Mikenna Dew, of Delaware, and Caleb Meade, of Sunbury, have been awarded for the 2019-2020 academic year, scholarships from the Delaware County Agricultural Society. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward their first year of college.

Dew is a graduate of Olentangy Liberty High School, where she was active in National Honor Society, hockey, and volunteered at summer camps with beginning skaters. She is a nine-year member of the Bellepoint Friendly 4-H’ers and the Shadow Riders. She has served as secretary of the Shadow Riders 4-H Club, served as a camp counselor, and has participated in numerous community service projects. Dew enjoyed showing horses in her years in 4-H, and she plans to attend The Ohio State University this fall, majoring in mathematics.

Meade is a graduate of Big Walnut High School, where he was active in FFA, soccer, baseball, basketball, swim and Spanish Club. He has served on the Junior Fair Board, been a 4-H camp counselor, and held many offices during his 12-year 4-H membership in the Kountry Kids 4-H Club. Meade served as the 2019 Delaware County Fair King. He will attend Otterbein University in the fall, majoring in engineering.

The Delaware County Agricultural Society scholarships are awarded each year to Delaware County Junior Fair participants for their outstanding membership, scholarship, leadership and citizenship. If any community member is interested in contributing toward this scholarship fund, they can contact the Delaware County Fair office.

Pictured, left to right, are Caleb Meade, scholarship recipient; Don Howard, Delaware County Agricultural Society (DCAS) Board president; and Mikenna Dew, scholarship recipient. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_IMG_0067.jpg Pictured, left to right, are Caleb Meade, scholarship recipient; Don Howard, Delaware County Agricultural Society (DCAS) Board president; and Mikenna Dew, scholarship recipient. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Agricultural Society

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County Agricultural Society.

Submitted by the Delaware County Agricultural Society.