Commissioners honored with public service award

The Delaware County Commissioners were honored May 31 with the Ohio Water Environment Authority Southeast Section’s annual public service award. This award recognizes Ohio public officials who have demonstrated a significant commitment to the protection and improvement of the water environment.

The OWEA is the largest wastewater organization in Ohio with more than 2,000 members and is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of water, as well as education about this precious natural resource.

“We are honored to accept this award, because it honors the commitment we have made in this county to our outstanding Regional Sewer District,” said Delaware County Commissioner Barb Lewis, who attended the organization’s May 30 meeting with Commissioner Jeff Benton.

More than 100 OWEA members gathered in Delaware to tour water reclamation facilities run by Delaware County and the City of Delaware, and to present a variety of annual awards.

Tiffany Maag, director of the Delaware County Regional Sewer District, said the commissioners were nominated and chosen for this year’s award because of the investment they have made and continue to make in upgrading, growing, and maintaining the county’s wastewater infrastructure.

“The commissioners view the Regional Sewer District as a critical component in Delaware County’s continued growth,” Maag said. “They also feel that growth must be done in a responsible manner with no negative impacts to public health or the environment.”

Also receiving an award May 31 was Kelly Thiel, an Engineer III with the Delaware County Regional Sewer District. Thiel was honored by her peers with the Collection System Award, which recognizes contributions to state-of-the-art wastewater collection.

Maag said Thiel oversees nearly 30 development projects each year in the county and has managed several large capital projects, while creating a standards, rules and regulations plan for the sewer district.

For more information about Delaware County Regional Sewer District, go to https://regionalsewer.co.delaware.oh.us/.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Delaware-County.jpg Commissioners Jeff Benton, left, and Barb Lewis, right, pose with Ohio Water Environment Authority – Southeast Section President Brenda VanCleave. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_19-05-30-Commissioners-receive-public-service-award.jpg Commissioners Jeff Benton, left, and Barb Lewis, right, pose with Ohio Water Environment Authority – Southeast Section President Brenda VanCleave. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Board of Commissioners

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Contact The Delaware Gazette newsroom at 740-413-0900. Like The Gazette on Facebook.