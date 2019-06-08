Projects galore in, around Delaware County

MORPC, ODOT, Columbus Partnership, JobsOhio, and the Ohio Rail Development Commission are among the agencies interested in a rapid speed transportation initiative to connect Chicago to Pittsburgh, with stops that could include Ft. Wayne, Lima, Marysville, Dublin and Columbus. “A multi-phased planning effort will examine the feasibility for railroad technologies including hyperloop and traditional rail,” MORPC says of a $2.5 million study. “The study builds on the Midwest Connect Hyperloop and Chicago-to-Columbus Passenger Rail efforts.”

There are a few proposed projects in and around Delaware County that are deserving of attention, although there may not be anything noticably happening.

For Delaware residents, one of the more obvious “roads to nowhere” is Glenn Parkway off of Cheshire Road. The southern portion ends just past a roundabout at Sycamore Lane, and the northern portion ends at Curve Road. The final three miles will be completed in multiple phases, which city officials have said will be driven by development.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s (MORPC) description states, “The project includes a four-lane divided boulevard with multi-use paths and a grade separated railroad crossing at the existing Norfolk Southern railroad line.” The estimated cost is $30 million, with design plans underway for a half-mile segment between Sycamore and Berlin Station Road.

Before the Delaware Area Career Center South Campus opens Aug. 15, a $150,000 traffic signal will be operational at Peachblow Road and Glenn Parkway.

“In 2010, the City of Delaware re-aligned Peachblow Road and Winter Road at US 23, and introduced the southern end of Glenn Parkway to create a new major intersection with US 23,” the city states in a fact sheet. “The project established a new southern gateway into the city and was constructed with state and federal funding. The project team planned for the future installation of a signalized intersection, when warranted by increased traffic volume. Data in 2017 anticipated higher volume from the consolidated Career Center, combined with increased traffic from area development. A partnership between ODOT, the City of Delaware, the Delaware County Engineer, and DACC formed to fully fund and execute the plan.”

MORPC said Delaware County has prioritized an East-West Connector Corridor. The project profile said the corridor “follows Home, Lewis Center, and Big Walnut Roads from Union County through southern Delaware County. The multi-phase project includes extending Home Road from US 23 through the Slate Ridge Development to connect with Lewis Center Road and widening Lewis Center Road from the CSX railroad to Africa Road.”

The estimated $40 million project would begin at Jerome and Home roads, and finish at Sunbury Road. The Delaware County Engineer’s Office is the lead agency, partnering with Liberty and Orange townships, and MORPC. Project benefits include creating an east to west route in southern Delaware County, and connecting the eastern part of the county to the southeast. In an article dated March 20, The Gazette reported the Orange Township Board of Trustees approved a zoning measure that was needed to start construction on the Home Road extension east of U.S. Route 23.

A Central Alum Creek Water Reclamation Facility is planned on US 36/SR 37 north of Alum Creek Lake.

“This project will construct a new sanitary sewer plant to provide sewer service to portions of Berlin and Berkshire townships surrounding Alum Creek,” states MORPC. The $35 million plant would have an initial capacity of 800,000 gallons per day and will be expandable to treat 2.4 million gallons per day to allow for continued growth between the city of Delaware and I-71.

In 2017, the City of Delaware was awarded $2.5 million through MORPC to upgrade signal systems for improving safety and reducing congestion and delay at intersections.

“The existing system, installed in 1999, is outdated and does not include current technology to manage increased vehicle movements along major roadways such as William Street, Central Avenue, Sandusky Street and London Road,” the city states. “Additional upgrades funded through the Fire Department include the installation of emergency vehicle preemption at key intersections to improve incident response times.” Phase 1 of the upgrade is in progress, with construction planned for 2021.

In Union County, a 33 Innovation Park Connector Road will be constructed through a 200-acre business park in southern Marysville on Industrial Parkway. MORPC said the $3.5 million park “is being developed by the City of Marysville with a vision to create a hub for advanced manufacturing, research and development (R&D), agribusiness, and logistics.” It is part of the so-called 33 Smart Corridor, and will support between 1,150-2,100 permanent jobs.

Those who travel state Route 3 will notice construction at two points outside of Delaware County. In Westerville, Columbia Gas is replacing a low-pressure gas line under State Street as part of the city’s Uptown Improvement Project. In Knox County, SR 3 will be closed June 10-14 to traffic north of Mt. Vernon while the Ohio Department of Transportation replaces multiple culverts. Detours will be posted.

The southern portion of Glenn Parkway currently ends just past a roundabout at Sycamore Lane. The plan is to eventually connect the final three miles. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Glenn-Parkway-ends-past-Sycamore-Lane.jpg The southern portion of Glenn Parkway currently ends just past a roundabout at Sycamore Lane. The plan is to eventually connect the final three miles. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Lewis Center Road at Africa Road is shown with construction at Alum Creek Reservoir on the left. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Lewis-Center-and-Africa-roads.jpg Lewis Center Road at Africa Road is shown with construction at Alum Creek Reservoir on the left. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

What about a high-speed rail? MORPC, ODOT, Columbus Partnership, JobsOhio, and the Ohio Rail Development Commission are among the agencies interested in a rapid speed transportation initiative to connect Chicago to Pittsburgh, with stops that could include Ft. Wayne, Lima, Marysville, Dublin and Columbus. “A multi-phased planning effort will examine the feasibility for railroad technologies including hyperloop and traditional rail,” MORPC says of a $2.5 million study. “The study builds on the Midwest Connect Hyperloop and Chicago-to-Columbus Passenger Rail efforts.”

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.