DCDL staff hands out awards

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) and Delaware County school systems collaborated again this year for the annual student art showcase at the Delaware Main Library. The showcase was held in conjunction with the Delaware Arts Festival in May.

The DCDL staff awarded first place and a cash prize to Emily Hansel from Olentangy High School for her “Cactus Tea Set” ceramic project. Buckeye Valley’s Autumn Carsey received second place and a cash prize for her miniature painting of a bumblebee. Third place and a cash prize went to Olentangy High School student Grace Fulton for her multimedia painting project “Alone.”

The high school students’ work was also judged by a panel from the Delaware Arts Festival and awarded works based on school and show placement.

Pictured is Emily Hansel’s “Cactus Tea Set” ceramic project. The Olentangy High School student’s project was awarded first place last month by the staff at the Delaware County District Library. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_IMG_5870.jpg Pictured is Emily Hansel’s “Cactus Tea Set” ceramic project. The Olentangy High School student’s project was awarded first place last month by the staff at the Delaware County District Library. Courtesy photo | DCDL

Submitted story

This story was submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

