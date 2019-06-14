Volunteers honored during annual dinner

On April 10, SourcePoint honored more than 300 volunteers at its annual volunteer appreciation dinner. The dinner, presented by OhioHealth, celebrated the achievements and contributions of SourcePoint’s dedicated pool of volunteers, which grows in number each year.

“Last year alone, our volunteers contributed nearly 62,000 hours of service,” said Bob Horrocks, SourcePoint’s executive director. “They volunteer their time and talent in every aspect of our organization, from serving meals to driving clients to medical appointments to teaching a class in the enrichment center. We are grateful for their dedication and support.”

Several milestone awards were presented, including 15-year service awards to Rosalyn Miller, Marvin and Shirley Philpott, Dee Watren, and John and Janet Wright.

Ten-year service awards were presented to 28 volunteers: Bill and Shirley Bellamy, Thomas and Jackie Berg, Nancy Bevan, Sandi Bordick, Jim Bringardner, Karen Coffman, Ed and Pat Coleman, Carolyn Diersing, Wally and Ruth Gibson, Dottie Haggard, Delma Jackson, Cheri Johnston, Wes Jordan, Edward Kramer, Ken Mills, Carla Mollmann, Paula Race, Bob and Traudi Rhoden, Julie Rothenbush, John Schmansky, Jim Smith, Charlene Snavely, and Bernice Workman.

Five-year awards went to 44 volunteers: David Black, Ron Boggs, Jim and Cindy Eakins, Anne Farley, Patrick Finneran, James Fitch, Jennifer Gould, Carolyn Gross, Isabel Hadden, Alice Hagelgans, Pat Holobaugh, Dennis Howe, Donna Imel, Ben Jameson, Peggy Jones, R.J. Jones, Joseph and Toni Korleski, Josephine Lake, Lydia Lassow, David Martin, Diane Millhoan, Jackie Moffett, Betty Morrison, Ruth Musick, Violet Mutters, David Novotney, Peggy Potts, Deb Pusateri, Carolyn Quick, Timothy Reardon, Doris Russell, Ann Sanderson, Patsy Saylor, Johanna Schweitzer, Carol Smith, Jim Spurrier, Lisa Stouffer, Victor Warner, John and Joanne Westinghouse, and Danny and Marcia Williams.

Three SourcePoint volunteers also were honored with community award nominations over the past year. David Black received an honorable mention for the Medical Mutual Senior Volunteer of the Year Award and was nominated for OANO Outstanding Ohio Nonprofit Board Member. Jan Larson was nominated for Molina Community Champion Award. Vicki Mills was nominated for OANO Outstanding Ohio Nonprofit Volunteer Award.

In addition to OhioHealth, Inno-Pak, Willow Brook Christian Communities, Delaware Court Healthcare Center, and Ohio Living Sarah Moore sponsored the 2019 volunteer appreciation dinner. City of Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle acted as emcee.

To learn about the dozens of volunteer opportunities available at SourcePoint, go to MySourcePoint.org/volunteer or call Volunteer Recruiter Jill Smith at 740-203-2368.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

