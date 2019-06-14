Buckeye House Painting on its way to Powell

Powell residents looking to repaint their home could soon have a local option to consider. The Powell Planning and Zoning Commission approved a combined preliminary and final development plan for Buckeye House Painting’s Powell location during its meeting Wednesday.

The applicant was before the commission previously with the preliminary development plan that was well received, but the commission requested slight changes.

As proposed, Buckeye House Painting would construct a new office building and garage at 204 S. Liberty St. The home that currently exists on the property would be demolished to make way for the new business.

The office building would consist of two stories that would include a lounge at the front entrance, offices, and a shop at the back of the first floor. The second floor would consist of upper management offices, a conference and break room, and an outdoor deck at the rear of the building. Renderings also show a covered patio at the front of the building facing Liberty Street.

The garage would include bays for three work vans and a trolley. Multiple renderings of the garage have been discussed, with or without a dormer. Steve Reynolds, of Shyft Collective, the designers of the project, said the inclusion of a dormer for the garage depends on the overall cost of the project and if that money could be better spent on other parts of the project.

Design renderings show white board and batten siding for the main building, and black for the garage. As part of the landscaping designs, a Buckeye tree will be planted in front of the building.

“This is a great two-scale building for the downtown area,” Powell Director of Development Dave Betz said of the development, adding he was very pleased with how the proposal fits within the downtown historic district area.

“I really like this (design) a lot,” said Commissioner Ed Cooper. “It’s a cool building inside and out. I’d like to work there.”

He added he would really like to see the dormer included on the garage, understanding that decision ultimately comes down to budget restraints.

“This is certainly going to be an upgrade for this property,” Commissioner Joe Jester said of the development.

“When you first came in with the preliminary, I think everyone really liked it and was on board with everything,” Commissioner Trent Hartranft said. “Some of the minor changes you made tonight just solidified that. We’re excited to have you guys here in Powell, and we’d like to welcome you. This is a great building that will be seen by those coming into the city. Well done.”

The combined preliminary and final development plan is expected to receive final approval from city council at its June 18 meeting.

