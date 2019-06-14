Sunbury to get ‘speakeasy’

The City of Westerville announced that McCorkle Boulevard will close between Wyndham Park and County Line Road after 9 a.m. on Monday, June 17, for work. The road is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 5. Please use the following detour: take Hoff Road to State Street to County Line Road.

District 13, a new restaurant, will be going into the old Chase Bank across from the Village Square in Sunbury.

“I just got the keys to the building at 3:50 p.m.,” said new owner Jassen Holderby, who opened the doors for a couple hours Wednesday to allow locals to see the interior before renovations began. Residents and their children peered past the the bank vault, lock boxes and pen chains, as well as venturing downstairs and upstairs. One woman taking the tour said she’s lived in Sunbury since 1994 and never knew there was an upstairs to the building.

According to Holderby, District 13 will be a speakeasy-style cocktail bar that serves “elevated bites.” He said there will be local live music and comedy shows on the ground floor; a dance floor in the basement; and special event space upstairs. Holderby, who lives in Sunbury with his family, said the idea to open a restaurant in the old bank came to him one morning at 3 a.m.

Although there is much renovation to do, Holderby said the bank already has a lot of decorative features that he’ll incorporate into the final design. In addition, he knows a guy in the business — Holderby also happens to be the owner of J. Holderby Renovations Design & Construction Services, a central Ohio remodeling contractor.

In the meantime, there’s already a website, https://dist13.com/. The following directions were given: “Looking for something to do? Then come out to Sunbury, Ohio. Where? A little out of the way town that’s growing fast. Take the 71N / Delaware 36/37 exit by the new outlet malls, make a right and just go 4 miles down the road!”

Holderby said he hopes to open District 13 in August.

Sunbury’s Chase Bank branch has reopened at the corner of routes 3 and 36/37 with a new building that its representatives have said is more suited for their customers’ current needs.

In other news from Sunbury:

• The Central Ohio Rocketry Organization is going to have a rocket launch starting at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 15) in Freedom Park. For more information, visit https://centralohiorocketry.org/index.php/event/june-launch/.

• “On June 21, 2019, State Route 3/36 will be closed for two weeks from High Street to the other side of the bridge over Big Walnut Creek as ODOT resurfaces that bridge,” said the Sunbury Police Department in a Facebook post. “They will attempt to maintain one way traffic during the week but due to extensive work under the bridge, there will be no traffic on the weekends. Detour will be posted and signs are up now advising of the closure. The official ODOT detour is 3 to 61 to 656 to 314 to 3. Rt 605 is not recommended due to resurfacing from Rt 37 to the Delaware/Franklin county line.”

• Just announced: Tanger Outlets Columbus will host a Food & Beer Festival from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 22-23, 400 S. Wilson Road, Sunbury. Beers and gourmet trucks galore will be on hand along Mall Drive. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

• Due to the July 4 holiday, Sunbury Village Council and committee meetings have been moved from July 3 and July 17 to July 10 and July 24, respectively.

• Sunbury Lions President Glenn Evans recently presented a $3,250 check to Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial President Neal Kruse. Profits from the Sunbury Lions Reverse Raffle, held May 11 at All Occasions Banquet Hall & Facility in Waldo, were used in making the donation. The OHFM, “In remembrance of those who have fallen in the war on terrorism,” has three upcoming events: The 13th annual Memorial Ride (Aug. 10); Golf Invitational (Aug. 11); and 14th annual Gold Star Family Reception (Sept. 7). For details, visit https://ohiofallenheroes.org/.

A raffle donation honors Ohio heroes. Left to right: Lion Donna Evans, Lion Rick Eyman, Deborah Nealon (Gold Star Family), Lion President Glenn Evans, Neal Kruse (President Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial), Lion Gary Clark, Megan Whatman (Secretary Ohio Fallen Heroes), Kristina Michaelides (Ohio Fallen Heroes), Nancy Vincent (Ohio Fallen Heroes). https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_OHFM-check-2019.jpg A raffle donation honors Ohio heroes. Left to right: Lion Donna Evans, Lion Rick Eyman, Deborah Nealon (Gold Star Family), Lion President Glenn Evans, Neal Kruse (President Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial), Lion Gary Clark, Megan Whatman (Secretary Ohio Fallen Heroes), Kristina Michaelides (Ohio Fallen Heroes), Nancy Vincent (Ohio Fallen Heroes). Courtesy Photo | Sunbury Lions Club The former Chase Bank at 45 E. Granville St. in Sunbury (next to the Chamber of Commerce) is about to become District 13, described on its website as a “cocktail parlor … in a slightly upscale space. Not too fancy not too casual.” The vault will be removed as part of the renovations to the building. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Old-Chase-Bank-vault-to-be-removed.-District-13.jpg The former Chase Bank at 45 E. Granville St. in Sunbury (next to the Chamber of Commerce) is about to become District 13, described on its website as a “cocktail parlor … in a slightly upscale space. Not too fancy not too casual.” The vault will be removed as part of the renovations to the building. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

