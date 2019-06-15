McD’s helps out humane society

Two adorable, affectionate and adoptable dogs — Buddy Boy, the black mouth cur, and Rudy, the pit bull — watched from the parking lot as customers received their orders at the drive-thru window of a local McDonald’s on a blustery and unseasonably cold Thursday in June.

The well-behaved dogs were with members of the Humane Society of Delaware County (HSDC), all showing their support for the recently renovated restaurant at 7352 E. state Route 37, Sunbury; where for five hours, 15% percent of all sales, inside and drive-thru, went to the animal shelter down the road at 4920 E. state Route 37.

“We just wanted to show our love,” said Jane Nolan, events and development manager for HSDC, before taking cover with Buddy Boy and Rudy under the revamped picnic area as it began to rain.

The Thursday fundraiser was in memory of Amie Boester, daughter of McDonald’s local franchise owner Rodney Boester. It was just one of several grand opening events for the reopened restaurant ever since WDLR radio did a remote broadcast there on June 7.

“It only took 31 days to finish,” said Joan Boester (Rodney’s wife) of the Mickey D’s makeover. “We just got the flag yesterday. (Rodney) worked really hard to get this.” She said although this McDonald’s has a Sunbury mailing address, the zoning is in Berlin Township.

Joan Boester said this McDonald’s is now state-of-the-art, and the dining experience includes new ordering kiosks. Motorists who regularly drive state Route 37 may have noticed that many fast-food favorites have also been updated ever since the opening of the Tanger Outlets Columbus. In the case of the reopened McDonald’s, Joan Boester said they wanted to reward customers, whether they are locals or those who make the stop off Interstate 71 between their Cleveland/Cincinnati commutes, for their patience with giveaways and special prices.

Today (Saturday, June 15) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the BST&G Fire District Station 350 will allow children to “Touch a Truck,” in this case a fire truck.

In the future, Boester said the location will also have booster events for the Big Walnut and Olentangy Berlin high school bands.

Pictured is the recently reopened McDonald's near Interstate 71. The Humane Society of Delaware showed its support for a fundraiser held at McDonald's, 7352 E. state Route 37, Sunbury. Left-to-right: Karin Jackson, Debra Leckrone, Steve Swisher, Jane Nolan. The dogs are Buddy Boy, a black-mouth cur; and Rudy, a pit bull.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

