Delaware Citizens Academy awards diplomas

Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle presented diplomas to the Delaware Citizens Academy Class of 2019 during a ceremony held last week in City Hall.

A total of 19 graduates received diplomas after completing the five-month academy, which consisted of 20 hours of instruction about city operations and departments. The academy’s nine sessions ran from February to late May. The classes were held twice a month, and enrolment was free.

“I so appreciate what we’ve gone through. It was a very rewarding experience,” graduate Ron Waterwash told Delaware City Council.

The graduates are Alan Brown, Alycia Ballone, Betty Deel, Betty Schinke, Bill Hanning, Brett Latta, David Rader, Jane Walsh, Lauren Robison, Les Schinke, Lynn Exline, Mallorie Watts, Michele Gatchell, Rich Mercurio, Robert Exline, Ron Waterwash, Sandra Mercurio, Susan Garrett and Vonie DiGenova.

The Delaware Citizens Academy, in its 10th year, has proven to be an excellent way for residents to tour city facilities, meet behind-the-scenes department heads, and become more involved in the community.

“From the top down, there are wonderful people here,” graduate Sandra Mercurio said. “It’s incredible what you learn.”

The academy now counts nearly 175 alumni. Application information for the 2020 Citizens Academy will be available in January 2020. For more information, phone 740-203-1015.

Pictured are 2019 Delaware Citizens Academy graduates who received diplomas June 10 from Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle.

