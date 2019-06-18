Waugh named new SourcePoint executive director

The SourcePoint Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Fara Waugh, LISW-S, to the position of executive director. Waugh succeeds Robert Horrocks, founding executive director of the nonprofit organization, who in January announced his intention to retire this year.

Waugh has 24 years of experience with SourcePoint, having joined the organization in 1995 to help develop and implement in-home care services. She has held administrative responsibility for each of the organization’s community programs, including Meals on Wheels and nutrition, caregiver support, insurance education, grantee and provider relations, and quality-improvement efforts. Most recently, Waugh led the creation of a five-year strategic plan, which guides the organization in handling the rapid growth of the older population in Delaware County.

SourcePoint Board President Roger Lossing said the board conducted an extensive internal and external search for its new chief executive.

“The board of directors engaged in many hours of interviews and careful deliberation,” Lossing said. “In the end, it was clear the strongest candidate was Fara Waugh. Her leadership experience with SourcePoint puts her in the best position to lead our organization into the future.”

Waugh holds a master’s degree in social work from The Ohio State University and is a licensed independent social worker. She has served on several volunteer boards, including her current role with the Concord Counseling Center, as well as the OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital Hospice Advisory Board and the Marion AIDS Task Force. Waugh currently serves as co-chair of the Partnership for a Healthy Delaware County, which oversees the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). She resides in Westerville with her husband, Jay Fry.

“I’m both honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead such a passionate, dedicated team of professionals,” said Waugh. “I have big shoes to fill and am grateful to the board of directors for their faith in my ability to do so. Delaware County’s older-adult population continues to grow, and I’m privileged to ensure SourcePoint’s ongoing commitment to be there every step of the way.”

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

Waugh https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Waugh.jpg Waugh

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.