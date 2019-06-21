Stratford receives gift from AEP Foundation

Officials from the Stratford Ecological Center have announced a gift of $34,650 from the American Electric Power Foundation for a new, environmentally friendly geothermal heating and cooling system to replace a 28-year-old system.

The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and its utility operating units, including AEP Ohio, which provides electricity to nearly 1.5 million customers.

“This gift will enable Stratford to continue its focus on environmental and agricultural education for children and adults, while showcasing renewable energy,” said Dale Heydlauff, AEP Foundation president.

“Stratford Ecological Center is proud to call the AEP Foundation a community partner in supporting our renewable energy initiative by funding our geo-thermal unit for our education center,” said David Hoy, Stratford development director. “Additionally, AEP Ohio is working with us in providing ‘net metering’ for our solar panel electric production. Together, we are united in modeling renewable energy in the central Ohio community.”

Stratford Ecological Center is a 236-acre organic farm and nature preserve operating a thriving environmental and agriculture education center serving over 8,500 children annually through school field trips, farm camps, specialized curriculum, in-school presentations and guided tours. Additionally, countless families and adults are impacted by the farm through public visitations, festivals, workshops, classes, organizational partnerships, and through their ability to purchase locally-grown organic food right in their own community.

Stratford has come to represent quality education, healthy food, healthy families, model of renewable energy and sustainable farming, and stands as an important center of learning in the central Ohio community.

The American Electric Power Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives involving higher dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11-state service area.

The foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Other foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage.

The AEP Foundation is based in Columbus.

Pictured is Louise Warner, originator of the Stratford Ecological Center, accepting a check from Barry L. Schumann, a representative from the American Electric Power Foundation. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/web1_Stratford_AEP_check_Revised-2.jpg Pictured is Louise Warner, originator of the Stratford Ecological Center, accepting a check from Barry L. Schumann, a representative from the American Electric Power Foundation. Courtesy photo | Stratford Ecological Center

Submitted story

This story was submitted by the Stratford Ecological Center, 3083 Liberty Road, Delaware.

