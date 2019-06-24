1 dead, 2 injured in Sunday crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Berkshire Township and left a West Virginia man dead.

Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Sunday morning that at approximately 1:36 a.m. a black 2008 Ford Super Duty was travelling northbound on North Galena Road before it drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Nelson J. Gemondo, age 47 of Enterprise, West Virginia was not wearing his seat belt, and was pronounced deceased at the scene, by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office

Two other occupants in the vehicle. James J. Chaney, age 46 of Cardington, Ohio and James E. Jordan, age 43 of Ashley, Ohio were both transported by medics. Chaney was transported by Delaware County EMS to Grant Medical Center for serious, life threatening injuries. Jordan was transported by Delaware County EMS to Riverside Hospital for serious injuries.

Troopers report that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Coroner’s Office, Delaware County EMS, and BST&G Fire and Rescue.

In their release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to designate a sober driver, and to wear a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

