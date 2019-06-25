Zoo hires new administrator

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the hiring of Janelle N. Coleman as the organization’s new executive vice president of external affairs. In this position, Coleman will be responsible for overseeing the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Philanthropy, Community Relations, and Marketing and Sales departments. She will begin her role at the zoo on Monday, July 28.

Coleman brings with her more than 20 years of leadership experience in developing and implementing initiatives that enhance corporate strategy and positively impact communities. She has worked for L Brands since 2007 and currently serves as the company’s president of the L Brands Foundation and vice president of community relations for L Brands, Inc., a role through which she oversees domestic and international grant making, multi-million dollar associate fundraising campaigns, the company’s volunteerism program, and other civic activities. She has also previously held leadership positions with The Ohio State University, Cleveland Municipal School District, and the United Way of Central Ohio.

Beyond her professional experience, Coleman is also personally engaged in other initiatives and services benefiting the community. She currently serves as vice chair of the board of trustees for Ohio University, and serves on the boards of the YWCA Columbus, Experience Columbus and KIPP Columbus Foundation. Additionally, she is an active member of the Executive Leadership Council; The Links, an international women’s’ service organization; and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

“Janelle’s familiarity with our community and her extensive leadership background make her a strong asset to our organization as we continue to work toward achieving our strategic objectives through global conservation efforts, onsite transformations and our community outreach initiatives to connect people and wildlife,” said Columbus Zoo President and CEO Tom Stalf.

Coleman earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University and holds a certificate in business management from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. Her honors include Columbus Business First Forty Under 40, Columbus CEO Magazine – Executive Women Rising to the Top, The Network Journal’s 40 Under Forty Award, and Who’s Who in Black Columbus – Interesting Personality.

Coleman resides in central Ohio with her husband, Michael B. Coleman, who is partner in charge of government law group for Ice Miller law firm and the former mayor of the city of Columbus.

Submitted by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

